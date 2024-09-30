RTR: US East Coast port strike set to start Tuesday, says union

RTR: CVC urges Deutsche Bahn to reconsider Schenker sale to DSV, letter shows
REUTERS reports here: Financial investor CVC is urging German state railway conglomerate Deutsche Bahn to reconsider ...
DHL: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDKNIN: NEW LOWDHL: GREEN PHARMA TIESDHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICEWTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOES
DHL: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDKNIN: NEW LOWDHL: GREEN PHARMA TIESDHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICEWTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOES
REUTERS reports:
A port strike on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf of Mexico will go ahead starting on Tuesday, the International Longshoremen’s Association union said on Sunday, signaling action that could cause delays and snarl supply chains.
“United States Maritime Alliance … refuses to address a half-century of wage subjugation,” the union said in a statement. The United States Maritime Alliance, known as USMX, represents employers of the East and Gulf Coast longshore industry.
USMX did not immediately comment.
If union members walk off the job at ports stretching from Maine to Texas, it would be the first coast-wide ILA strike since 1977, affecting ports that handle about half the nation’s ocean shipping.
A source said no negotiations were taking place Sunday and none are currently planned before the midnight Monday deadline. The union said previously the strike would not impact military cargo shipments or cruise ship traffic.
The White House did not immediately comment on the union’s statement…
To read the full story, please click here.
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA
Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers
THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article