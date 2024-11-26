P: Trump says he will quickly impose tariffs of 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico

Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
News that US president-elect Donald Trump has mandated 25% tariffs on all products from Mexico ...
ZIM: EXIT STAGE LEFTDSV: ZERO US TARIFFS IMPACT XPO: LOOKING GOODAMZN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATION
ZIM: EXIT STAGE LEFTDSV: ZERO US TARIFFS IMPACT XPO: LOOKING GOODAMZN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATION
POLITICO reports:
President-elect Donald Trump vowed Monday to impose tariffs of 25 percent on both Mexico and Canada on his first day in office as part of an effort to crack down on migration and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.
“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.”
The full post is here.
Also worth a read: “Trump vows an additional 10% tariff on China, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico“.
Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears
Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia
Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'
More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter
MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination
Vancouver airport closes runway after Cargojet's Amazon flight skids off tarmac
Loadstar Podcast | November 2024 | Trump tariffs, TIACA insights, and looming 2025 capacity crunches
Western carriers call Russian airspace ban and Chinese advantage 'unfair'
Mexican president to launch major expansion at constricted Manzanillo
Evergreen orders 60,500 new containers for growing liner fleet
Kerry poaches key Kuehne APAC exec – the 2025 TPEB fight has begun
Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article