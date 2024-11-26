Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

P: Trump says he will quickly impose tariffs of 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico

ZIM: EXIT STAGE LEFTDSV: ZERO US TARIFFS IMPACT XPO: LOOKING GOODAMZN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATION

ZIM: EXIT STAGE LEFTDSV: ZERO US TARIFFS IMPACT XPO: LOOKING GOODAMZN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATION

trump© Americanspirit 84990718
© Americanspirit
By

POLITICO reports:

President-elect Donald Trump vowed Monday to impose tariffs of 25 percent on both Mexico and Canada on his first day in office as part of an effort to crack down on migration and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.”

The full post is here.

Also worth a read: “Trump vows an additional 10% tariff on China, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico“.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    'Trump trade' Trump 2.0 Expeditors

    Most read news

    Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears

    Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia

    Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'

    More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter

    MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination

    Vancouver airport closes runway after Cargojet's Amazon flight skids off tarmac

    Loadstar Podcast | November 2024 | Trump tariffs, TIACA insights, and looming 2025 capacity crunches

    Western carriers call Russian airspace ban and Chinese advantage 'unfair'

    Mexican president to launch major expansion at constricted Manzanillo

    Evergreen orders 60,500 new containers for growing liner fleet

    Kerry poaches key Kuehne APAC exec – the 2025 TPEB fight has begun

    Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China

    Airfreight's forward planning prevents chaotic Q4 rate hikes

    European forwarders set for a bumpy ride in automotive logistics, says Ti

    Adani Group chiefs accused of using bribery to win solar energy deal

    Is Amazon Air Cargo flying in the right direction?