P: Trump says he will quickly impose tariffs of 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico

By LoadstarEditorial 26/11/2024

POLITICO reports:

President-elect Donald Trump vowed Monday to impose tariffs of 25 percent on both Mexico and Canada on his first day in office as part of an effort to crack down on migration and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.”

The full post is here.

Also worth a read: “Trump vows an additional 10% tariff on China, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico“.