By Alessandro Pasetti 04/04/2025

The Great Reset that we witnessed yesterday (3 April) in the wake of Trump Tariffs Liberation Day leads to a few considerations concerning value in supply chain.

And one obvious question: is it actually time for portfolio managers to load up the truck with battered equity in the sector?

Uhmmm.

First off

If we assume there’s truth in Bill Ackman’s take* on reciprocal tariff matters…

(*Click to expand the screen grab below and all others in this column.)

… let’s also acknowledge that truly global tariffs ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN