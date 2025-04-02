By Alexander Whiteman 02/04/2025

Trump’s trade war has provoked “total hatred” north of the border, with Canada’s PM vowing to support a diversification of trade away from the US

Having called for an election, Canada’s newly installed prime minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney has pledged to fund to the tune of C$5bn ($3.5bn) what he is calling a “trade diversification corridor”.

Asked about the US tariffs’ impact on Canadian logistics, an air cargo executive told The Loadstar, “all ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN