Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies
Shippers exasperated with the constant flip-flops in the Trump administration’s trade policy have agreed to ...
Trump’s trade war has provoked “total hatred” north of the border, with Canada’s PM vowing to support a diversification of trade away from the US
Having called for an election, Canada’s newly installed prime minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney has pledged to fund to the tune of C$5bn ($3.5bn) what he is calling a “trade diversification corridor”.
Asked about the US tariffs’ impact on Canadian logistics, an air cargo executive told The Loadstar, “all ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
