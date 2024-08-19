By Alessandro Pasetti 19/08/2024

Following Q2 24 reporting from several container shipping lines – interims from Israel’s ZIM just out* – we hear the pressure is rising at Mærsk in Copenhagen. Let’s see how long it takes before shareholders lose patience.

(*Very strong on all counts.)

If we now play the Q2 Ebitda-per-teu game, as we preliminarily did with available data last week, Maersk’s $227/teu, CMA CGM’s $331/teu and ONE’s $387/teu compare with Hapag-Lloyd’s $323/teu, as implied in the German carrier’s numbers disclosed on ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN