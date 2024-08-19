OceanX: MSC steals Mærsk's thunder again
As it happens…
Following Q2 24 reporting from several container shipping lines – interims from Israel’s ZIM just out* – we hear the pressure is rising at Mærsk in Copenhagen. Let’s see how long it takes before shareholders lose patience.
(*Very strong on all counts.)
If we now play the Q2 Ebitda-per-teu game, as we preliminarily did with available data last week, Maersk’s $227/teu, CMA CGM’s $331/teu and ONE’s $387/teu compare with Hapag-Lloyd’s $323/teu, as implied in the German carrier’s numbers disclosed on ...
