Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Some three million teu of new tonnage arriving next year will most likely be “more ...
If you want a sense of how long it can take to get a new port off the ground, so to speak (please forgive a metaphor so mixed it’s almost a metanalogy, or analophor), just take a look at Coos Bay.
Where?
Exactly.
It is just over three years to the day that Premium first wrote about a potential new US west coast container gateway at the port of Coos Bay in Oregon, where the local port authority has drawn up a masterplan ...
