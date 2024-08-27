OX: Box line numbers make Mærsk look worse – yet Gemini partner Hapag on track
Here’s how bad it looks
What a week again, the wheel just does not stop turning.
First and foremost, ZIM results were out: +11% volume growth for the quarter, +10.4% for the first half (well above our CTS benchmark at +7.1%).
Elsewhere, top of the pops: the DB Schenker sale took another (!!!) step forward, as final binding offers* have been submitted by the survivors in the auction… one from DSV and the other from a consortium led by private-equity shop CVC Capital ...
DB Schenker sale deadline is here
Rival bidders DSV and CVC said to be offering €14bn for DB Schenker
Canadian railways lock out Teamster employees as strike deadline arrives
Forwarders scramble for alternatives as Canadian rail strike looks set
Shipping alliance shake-up will make waves during new contract season
Canadian government steps in to end rail strike and force arbitration
The challenges for containerships braving the waters around the Cape
Asia-Europe spot rates soften, while transpac prices harden as dock strike threatens
THEA 'plugs the gaps' as Gemini network preparations steam ahead
'Toxic' boxes taken off Maersk-chartered ships for return to origin
HMM tightens rules for shipping lithium batteries after deadly factory blaze
Floods swamp highways in Bangladesh, truckers stranded in 40km queue
