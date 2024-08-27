Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: ZIM shaker; Schenker paver; Freightos waver; Flexport...breaker? 

LIGHT
ID 109436269 © Patcharapol Buasawad | Dreamstime.com
By

What a week again, the wheel just does not stop turning.

First and foremost, ZIM results were out: +11% volume growth for the quarter, +10.4% for the first half (well above our CTS benchmark at +7.1%).

Elsewhere, top of the pops: the DB Schenker sale took another (!!!) step forward, as final binding offers* have been submitted by the survivors in the auction… one from DSV and the other from a consortium led by private-equity shop CVC Capital ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most read news

    DB Schenker sale deadline is here

    Rival bidders DSV and CVC said to be offering €14bn for DB Schenker

    Canadian railways lock out Teamster employees as strike deadline arrives

    Forwarders scramble for alternatives as Canadian rail strike looks set

    Shipping alliance shake-up will make waves during new contract season

    Canadian government steps in to end rail strike and force arbitration

    The challenges for containerships braving the waters around the Cape

    Asia-Europe spot rates soften, while transpac prices harden as dock strike threatens

    THEA 'plugs the gaps' as Gemini network preparations steam ahead

    'Toxic' boxes taken off Maersk-chartered ships for return to origin

    HMM tightens rules for shipping lithium batteries after deadly factory blaze

    Floods swamp highways in Bangladesh, truckers stranded in 40km queue

    News in Brief podcast | Week 35 2024 | Global strike disruption and low available tonnage

    Integrators gone nuts? From DHL's 'demand fee' to UPS's 'surge fee'...

    Idle box ship fleet at record lows as carriers drain charter market of tonnage

    CTV: Rail strike Canada 2024 – latest updates