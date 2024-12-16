Singapore, Indonesia, Trump and 'deep customer intimacy' at Robinson
On the road
For more on my daily take, please read my main coverage today of… Singapore, Indonesia, Trump and “deep customer intimacy” with CH Robinson.
Now out here.
The usual weekly wrap follows.
––>OCEAN
Detailed summary on the recent carrier stock developments – of course, the only one without upswing is Maersk…
2M ’most reliable’… but also easier to dance with one partner than with many of them… and whether that “reliability“ gets rewarded with better margins is doubtful when looking at Maersk liner results ...
Trump backs ILA campaign against 'distress-causing' automation in ports
New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics
Indian port strikes threat ends as labour agreement gets the green light
Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability
Removing de minimis no 'silver bullet' as ecommerce traffic floods into EU
Shippers struggle to find capacity amid growing shortage of reefers
ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment
Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns
MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier
US ports and intermodal players are geared up to handle volume surges
Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo
Increased scrutiny of ecommerce may threaten high-flying air cargo
