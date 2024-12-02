OceanX: Effortless success for liners; Mærsk job ads; zombie start-ups…
A closer look
One must love Trump’s approach, announcing tariff hikes and thus punching every partner in the face first, before potentially making a deal when he takes office.
His latest post over the weekend already got some reaction: “Kremlin says Trump threat to BRICS nations over US dollar will backfire“.
So let’s stick with what we learned in the past, focusing on what he does rather than what he says or announces via social media.
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes
Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'
Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs
'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound
Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse
UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder
Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off
First Geodis win rumoured as Ceva-Bolloré integrate the talent
Zim faces FMC probe into $137,000 detention fees after container 'error'
