OceanX: Trump trades; Schenker shades; OOCL brakes; cyber games
Guesswork…
Greetings from Hamburg, at the time of writing… from the deck of the AIDA Prima, with a nice view of the 21,237 teu vessel Cosco Shipping Star, that is just being worked on over at HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT).
(Right: am off for a week to the fjords of Norway shortly!)
After a few catch-ups with industry people in Hamburg over the past two days – my sincerest apologies to all I missed – it appears, as usual, ...
Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues
Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines
Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall
'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike
New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo
Maersk Frankfurt heads for open water as container fire subsides
Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub
Trump tariffs could spark 'global trade war', warns industry think-tank
Deutsche Bahn to cut 30,000 jobs after first-half loss
DB chief praises Schenker H1 performance amid group's poor results
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article