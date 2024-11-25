By Alessandro Pasetti 25/11/2024

I took a closer look into Hapag Lloyd’s Q3 update, as I often use them as an example for my seafreight lectures in December at the Cooperative State University in Lörrach, Germany.

With the ad about their digital service Quick Quotes being so entertaining back in the day (faster than a cup of coffee, featuring Rolf Habben Jansen as a wannabe Clooney) I like to keep an eye on efficiency.

Their 2024 volume will close slightly below 12m teu, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN