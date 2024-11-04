OceanX: 'DSV vs Kuehne' revisited...awaiting Mærsk
Mærsk reported great profits last week (8th best quarter in history), everybody happy?
Let’s look at the hairs in the soup first – quarterly volumes on the liner side were up +0.3% only (Q3 investor pack: here), in a world where Mærsk themselves forecast market volume growth for the year at +6% and CTS actual benchmark for the market in Q3 was +5.6%.
With Mærsk’s capacity growing by +4.7% during the quarter it was certainly not the ...
