By Ruben Huber 30/09/2024

September is coming to an end, Q4 24 is about to start and the industry anxiously looks towards US ports and whether we get a last-minute deal or a strike and supply chain mayhem.

Meanwhile, our Chinese friends are putting their last shipments on the water, before heading into Golden Week from tomorrow, October 1st.

Oh, well: ocean rates keep dropping and the national holiday of the largest exporter will not hold that slide but will likely accelerate ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN