OceanX: AI spotlight, waves; ILA strike preparations; diverging ocean/air rates
Look here, look there, look anywhere
September is coming to an end, Q4 24 is about to start and the industry anxiously looks towards US ports and whether we get a last-minute deal or a strike and supply chain mayhem.
Meanwhile, our Chinese friends are putting their last shipments on the water, before heading into Golden Week from tomorrow, October 1st.
Oh, well: ocean rates keep dropping and the national holiday of the largest exporter will not hold that slide but will likely accelerate ...
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA
THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming
ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike
Lufthansa Cargo folds SAF costs into its airfreight surcharge
DSV + Schenker's 3.2x corporate multiplier – white-collars at risk
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article