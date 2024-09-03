Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars

Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume
The latest port congestion data reveals that shippers are grappling with extensive dwell times as ...
DSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATEFDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGED
DSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATEFDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGED
In Part 1, host Mike King and guests analyse the ongoing bidding war for DB Schenker, the increasing demand and rate spikes for Asia-Europe rail freight and the impact of union disputes on logistics operations in Canada, Germany, the US and India.
They also discuss the reasons behind soaring air freight rates ahead of the traditional peak season, examine new US air cargo security rules and explore the alarming threat posed to EU freight companies by incendiary devices.
In Part 2, attention turns to port operations, exploring how ports might enhance supply chain transparency and reduce risks for shippers. Representatives from Hamburg Port Authority and IKEA Supply discuss the role of ports in managing data, fostering collaboration and improving cargo traceability.
Guests
Ingrid Boqué Sastre, global strategic networks officer, Hamburg Port Authority
Stefan Krattiger, business development leader global ports, supply chain operations , IKEA Supply
Niall van de Wouw, chief airfreight officer, Xeneta
Alex Whiteman, news editor, The Loadstar
Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.
Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'all core functions are operating'
Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade
Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article