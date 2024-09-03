Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars

DSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATEFDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGED

In Part 1, host Mike King and guests analyse the ongoing bidding war for DB Schenker, the increasing demand and rate spikes for Asia-Europe rail freight and the impact of union disputes on logistics operations in Canada, Germany, the US and India.

They also discuss the reasons behind soaring air freight rates ahead of the traditional peak season, examine new US air cargo security rules and explore the alarming threat posed to EU freight companies by incendiary devices.

In Part 2, attention turns to port operations, exploring how ports might enhance supply chain transparency and reduce risks for shippers. Representatives from Hamburg Port Authority and IKEA Supply discuss the role of ports in managing data, fostering collaboration and improving cargo traceability.

Guests

Ingrid Boqué Sastre, global strategic networks officer, Hamburg Port Authority

Stefan Krattiger, business development leader global ports, supply chain operations , IKEA Supply

Niall van de Wouw, chief airfreight officer, Xeneta

Alex Whiteman, news editor, The Loadstar

 

Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.

