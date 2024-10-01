Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: US port strike scenarios and global trade ramifications

By LoadstarEditorial 01/10/2024

With the US on the brink of a large-scale dockworkers’ strike, much is at stake for shippers, global trade and supply chain operators. A shutdown of 36 key ports along the Atlantic seaboard and Gulf Coast from midnight on October 1 could disrupt over half of the nation’s containerised imports and exports, with worldwide ramifications.

In this episode, recorded just hours before the strike action was due to begin, we break down the supply chain chaos that has built through September, explore the strike’s potential impact on global shipping, and examine how businesses are scrambling to mitigate disruptions.

Guests also weigh in on the ILA-USMX negotiations, the expected effects of a strike on freight rates (air and ocean) and US Presidential elections, and the ripple effects on retailers, shippers, and international trade.

Guests

Stephanie Loomis, head of ocean freight, North America, Rhenus

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Mike Steenhoek, executive director, Soy Transportation Coalition

Jon Gold, VP of supply chain and customs policy, National Retail Federation

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.