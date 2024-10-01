Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: US port strike scenarios and global trade ramifications

BA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING AMZN: NEW PARTNERSHIPWTC: MOMENTUMPEP: INORGANIC GROWTH PUSHMAERSK: ROARING BACK DHL: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDKNIN: NEW LOWDHL: GREEN PHARMA TIESDHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICE

BA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING AMZN: NEW PARTNERSHIPWTC: MOMENTUMPEP: INORGANIC GROWTH PUSHMAERSK: ROARING BACK DHL: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDKNIN: NEW LOWDHL: GREEN PHARMA TIESDHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICE

News_podcast_editorial_ page_ image
By

With the US on the brink of a large-scale dockworkers’ strike, much is at stake for shippers, global trade and supply chain operators. A shutdown of 36 key ports along the Atlantic seaboard and Gulf Coast from midnight on October 1 could disrupt over half of the nation’s containerised imports and exports, with worldwide ramifications.

In this episode, recorded just hours before the strike action was due to begin, we break down the supply chain chaos that has built through September, explore the strike’s potential impact on global shipping, and examine how businesses are scrambling to mitigate disruptions.

Guests also weigh in on the ILA-USMX negotiations, the expected effects of a strike on freight rates (air and ocean) and US Presidential elections, and the ripple effects on retailers, shippers, and international trade.

Guests

Stephanie Loomis, head of ocean freight, North America, Rhenus

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Mike Steenhoek, executive director, Soy Transportation Coalition

Jon Gold, VP of supply chain and customs policy, National Retail Federation

 

Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.

Advertisement

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Loadstar Podcast US east coast port strike American Association of Footwear and Apparel Congestion indigestion ILA Strike inaction USMX

    Most read news

    USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms

    US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions

    Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike

    Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo

    ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike

    USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA

    FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike

    THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming

    Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight

    DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost

    Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike

    Bottlenecks begin to form in Asia as air peak season approaches

    DSV + Schenker's 3.2x corporate multiplier – white-collars at risk

    Lufthansa Cargo folds SAF costs into its airfreight surcharge

    Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday

    Maersk to provide fulfilment services for Amazon from French warehouse 