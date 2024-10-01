Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: US port strike scenarios and global trade ramifications

Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer
Some 36 major ports on the US east and Gulf coasts have now shuttered, despite ...
With the US on the brink of a large-scale dockworkers’ strike, much is at stake for shippers, global trade and supply chain operators. A shutdown of 36 key ports along the Atlantic seaboard and Gulf Coast from midnight on October 1 could disrupt over half of the nation’s containerised imports and exports, with worldwide ramifications.
In this episode, recorded just hours before the strike action was due to begin, we break down the supply chain chaos that has built through September, explore the strike’s potential impact on global shipping, and examine how businesses are scrambling to mitigate disruptions.
Guests also weigh in on the ILA-USMX negotiations, the expected effects of a strike on freight rates (air and ocean) and US Presidential elections, and the ripple effects on retailers, shippers, and international trade.
Guests
Stephanie Loomis, head of ocean freight, North America, Rhenus
Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta
Mike Steenhoek, executive director, Soy Transportation Coalition
Jon Gold, VP of supply chain and customs policy, National Retail Federation
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.
Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.
