Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / IPO brings in HK$491m for TS Lines to finance network expansion

XOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKEDMAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALL

XOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKEDMAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALL

TS Lines containers Credit TS Lines
Photo: TS Lines
By

Taiwanese liner operator TS Lines’ initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange raised HK$491m (US$121m) after its listing today.

The funds raised were, however, short of the US$145m TS Lines had originally targeted.

The company issued 250m shares at between HK$3.50 and HK$4.50 each, with the final offer price at HK$4.18 (US$0.54) per share.

JP Morgan and China Merchants Securities were joint bookrunners for the IPO, which was subscribed 12.09 times, while the international offering was subscribed 2.22 times.

Launched as an intra-Asia carrier, TS Lines was founded in 2001 by Chen Te-sheng, who is from the family behind the more established Wan Hai Lines.

TS Lines entered the long-haul trade lanes with transpacific and Asia-Australia services during Covid-19 and, after suspending these routes as the pandemic-induced boom evaporated in 2023, resumed this summer as the Red Sea crisis helped rates recover.

The market correction last year saw TS Lines incur a gross loss of $33.8m, but in the first four months of 2024, the recovery helped the carrier achieve a gross profit of $7m.

Now, TS Lines is expanding its portfolio, with services to East Africa and the Middle East, and half the proceeds from the IPO will go towards financing orders for two new 7,000 teu ships, while the remaining funds will go towards chartering vessels and ordering new containers.

The owned ships could be assigned to Far East-Indian subcontinent, Asia-Oceania or Far East-Middle East services, after delivery in 2026 and 2027.

Meanwhile, TS Lines has two 14,000 teu vessels on order, as well as two 4,300 teu ships.

According to Alphaliner data, the company now ranks 21st in the list of liner operators, with its current capacity of 101,503 teu on 37 owned and five chartered vessels.

While there was strong investor interest in the IPO, TS Lines’ stock price stayed flat on the first day of trading, opening at HK$4.18 and closing at HK$4.10.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Oceania Initial public offerings Transpacific TS Lines Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe Rates: the eternal tango Strike inaction Transatlantic US east coast port strike

    Most read news

    Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow

    Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'

    Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels

    CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip

    CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax

    Insights for 2025 procurement planning

    Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown

    'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO

    Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet

    Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal

    Customs clearance the main bottleneck at Mexican ports as traffic builds

    Europe sees booming pharma air logistics, but needs regulatory consistency  

    'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now

    Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage

    Jacob David joins Etihad Cargo to lead product innovation