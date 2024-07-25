FW: How freight fraud became the perfect crime

By LoadstarEditorial 25/07/2024

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Freight fraud has become an all-too-familiar term in the transportation and logistics sectors in recent years. Although fraud has long been a challenge in the field, industry experts observe that these criminals have evolved alongside FreightTech, leaving supply chain participants uncertain about who will bear the burden of finding solutions.

Recently, FreightWaves has received numerous reports of sophisticated freight fraud schemes.

There is the classic double-brokering scheme, in which a carrier who accepted a load from a broker re-brokers it to another carrier without the original broker’s consent, leading to payment disputes, delays and liability issues…

To read the full post, please click here.