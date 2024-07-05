'Fundamental remodelling of trade' in the US as globalisation fractures
Government and industry have found themselves at a crossroads in which the latter must choose ...
KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTERDHL: WELCOME TO DETROITF: EV SALES ROCKETAMZN: TAKING PROFIT AT RECORDSDSV: BIG UPSIDE REITERATED DSV: PLAYING SCHENKER DEAL ODDSDSV: SCHENKER DEAL 'MORE LIKELY THAN EVER'FWRD: LEADERSHIP UPDATEAMZN: A TOP PICK
KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTERDHL: WELCOME TO DETROITF: EV SALES ROCKETAMZN: TAKING PROFIT AT RECORDSDSV: BIG UPSIDE REITERATED DSV: PLAYING SCHENKER DEAL ODDSDSV: SCHENKER DEAL 'MORE LIKELY THAN EVER'FWRD: LEADERSHIP UPDATEAMZN: A TOP PICK
A Florida-based freight forwarder is facing up to 20 years in jail, accused of smuggling US goods to Russia in breach of Ukraine war-induced sanctions regime.
Kirill Gordei, pesident of Apelsin Logistics, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit offences against the US, one of smuggling goods from the US and one of exporting a controlled item.
Assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen accused Mr Gordei of “placing personal profit over national security”.
He alleged: “Gordei smuggled advanced scientific tech to Russian customers. The justice department will use every available tool to disrupt illicit supply chains used to illegally funnel sophisticated technologies to Russia and other hostile powers.”
According to documents released by the justice department, the alleged offences occurred last August when Mr Gordei was said to falsely claim he was shipping an Orbitrap Exploris GC 240 mass spectrometer to Uzbekistan, when it was, in fact, destined for Russia.
Valued at $600,000, the spectrometer, used to analyse the chemical compounds of substances, is one of a number of hi-tech products on the Controlled Commerce List, requiring a government licence for export.
Following his indictment, Mr Gordei is due to appear in a federal court in Boston at a date to be decided. If found guilty he faces up to 20 years in prison, plus a $250,000 fine for the unlawful exports charge and an additional $250,000 fine for the smuggling charge.
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port
Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?
Box ship buys push MSC to record 20% market share of liner trade capacity
Schenker race...Mærsk out – in the name of synergies, or the lack thereof
Liner schedule reliability improving, but late ships are arriving even later
Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on
News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy
Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Politics shaping global supply chains as the UK votes
US tariff on Chinese-made container cranes will distort competition between ports
South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article