EU shippers fear for business as their boxes stack up in Russia
While trade sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 have been well-documented, ...
Concerns over significant volumes of aircraft parts reaching Russia from the US appear well-founded, as the Department of Justice has charged another aerospace firm with sanctions-busting.
Flighttime Enterprises, a US subsidiary of a Russian aircraft parts supplier, along with three staff, has been charged with illegally exporting aircraft parts to Russia.
Based in Ohio and Miami, Flighttime is accused of shipping the parts to Russia – and to sanctioned airlines – by mis-labelling shipments, creating false certifications and using intermediary companies and ...
