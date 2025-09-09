Shippers in the dark on air cargo, putting a dampener on peak season
Downward pressure on rates is likely to see airlines attempting price rises – but market ...
In its latest UK accounts, filed at the end of August, iconic US jeans-maker Levi Strauss warned of the “risk of rising anti-Americanism as a consequence of the Trump tariffs and governmental policies”.
It added that “consumer preferences [are] possibly shifting away from US products and ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article