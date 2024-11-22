M&A-hungry RXO – smart work in progress, unmatched ambition
Lots of moving parts, waiting for a market rebound
Several terrible accidents involving heavy vehicles in Australia have once again placed the spotlight on the industry and why we can – and must – do more.
An appalling few months on our roads
Here’s how serious the matter is Down Under.
Six accidents, four of them fatal accidents involving a heavy vehicle were reported this week; more here and here (which involved a 79-year-old truck driver who was subsequently arrested for causing death by dangerous driving); then here and here ...
Back to work order sees Canadian ports reopen to a battle against backlogs
Hapag-Lloyd reveals rotation changes to Asia-Europe CGX service
Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia
Delays at Mauritius transhipment hub spark box line congestion surcharges
MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination
US and Mexico intermodal traffic surge too much for railways to swallow?
DSV Schenker – Herr Kuehne redux
US 'de minimis' rises its head again as shipments hit a billion a year
eVTOL drone project gets closer to flights carrying air cargo
Vancouver airport closes runway after Cargojet's Amazon flight skids off tarmac
Five key questions facing ocean container shippers under a Trump presidency
'Retreating from globalisation can put your competitive position at risk'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article