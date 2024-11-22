By Mr Joy 22/11/2024

Several terrible accidents involving heavy vehicles in Australia have once again placed the spotlight on the industry and why we can – and must – do more.

An appalling few months on our roads

Here’s how serious the matter is Down Under.

Six accidents, four of them fatal accidents involving a heavy vehicle were reported this week; more here and here (which involved a 79-year-old truck driver who was subsequently arrested for causing death by dangerous driving); then here and here ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN