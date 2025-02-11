By Alessandro Pasetti 11/02/2025

All chief land transportation actors in America are eagerly looking for… a much-needed US freight ’inflection’.

And as we have gathered already, the early signs stemming from the current earnings season have not been reassuring in that respect.

But several management teams in the field, as well as a few analysts, seem to believe the second half of 2025 could be a lot more promising, propping up land transport earnings – however, what about the shippers?

Down to basics, mind market talk and ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN