By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 20/03/2025

Over the past seven or eight months, reflection in the US trucking industry has been on whether it had arrived on the threshold of recovery from the slump into which it plunged two years ago.

And the latest statistics from the American Trucking Associations (ATA) suggest the long wait may finally be over.

At a reading of 115.2, ATA’s monthly For Hire Truck Tonnage Index shows a 3% jump from January, on a seasonally adjusted basis. According to the organisation, this marks ...

