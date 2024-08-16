Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: Could Hindenburg’s latest allegations have wider implications for India?

FDX: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDHD: STEADY YIELDZIM: CAUTION AHEAD OF NUMBERS WMT: CFO KEY REMARKS WMT: RECORD WFWRD: SURGING WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATE

FDX: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDHD: STEADY YIELDZIM: CAUTION AHEAD OF NUMBERS WMT: CFO KEY REMARKS WMT: RECORD WFWRD: SURGING WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATE

Battery
ID 43261008 © Toa555 | Dreamstime.com
By

CNBC reports:

No one is questioning India’s sovereignty, as the world’s largest democracy marks 77 years of independence from British colonial rule today.

But — in a topic more suited to this newsletter — some investors have this week been querying whether India’s markets watchdog is independent as it performs its regulatory duties.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), equivalent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was the subject of short-seller Hindenburg Research’s latest attack this week. The U.S.-based hedge fund that bet against Adani group companies in early 2023 has now accused the head of the SEBI, Madhabi Puri Buch, of having a financial interest in one of the parties her agency was investigating…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Adani Group CNBC Hindenburg Research Norfolk Southern

    Most read news

    Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship

    More challenges for container shipping may be lurking as contract talks loom

    'Downside' for Deutsche Bahn, if Schenker isn't sold

    China-to-Europe railfreight rates soaring as operators develop Red Sea alternatives

    Port strikes would expose airfreight's vulnerability to a 'capacity crisis'

    Alert to shippers as airfreight capacity becomes scarce and rates increase

    Top seven box terminal operators now control 40% of global throughput

    Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom

    New parcel sector dynamics eroding the stranglehold of FedEx and UPS

    Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders

    India braces for strikes at state-run box terminals

    'Made in India' export push lures major box lines into adding services

    OceanX: MSC steals Mærsk's thunder again

    In an air freight 'race-to-the-bottom', everyone loses

    Ocean freight rates fall for third week – but USEC port strike a major threat

    Air cargo players want 'cohesion and consistency' in how aviation reports emissions