India’s booming air cargo trade is poised for another infrastructure boost, from a new international cargo terminal in Gujarat state.

The cargo complex is part of Dholera International Airport (DIACL), within Ahmedabad city, with phase 1 development, including a 3.2km runway and 12 aircraft parking stands, estimated to cost some $150m.

This complements Adani Group’s ambitious cargo plans for Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which recently saw a commercial aircraft landing ahead of its planned official opening in April.

DIACL is a joint-venture between Airports Authority of India (AAI) and two state entities and is part of multiple investment schemes in works in and around Ahmedabad, including through Japanese financial assistance.

Dholera features a 10,700 sq ft air cargo terminal, with international operations targeted to go live by June/July, according to the latest updates. The airport authority will soon select a cargo terminal management contractor for seven years, as part of Phase 1.

According to current indications, export/import cargo volumes through Dholera could reach some 20,000 tonnes in 2025-26, rising to 273,000 tonnes over the next two decades.

“Dholera Airport shall emerge as a major cargo handler, spoke-hub model airport, and transit airport for international airlines,” DIACL noted in a presentation.

On a broader scale, the new airport, the third in Gujarat, has also been designed to support New Delhi’s ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project, touted as the largest infrastructure push in the country, with an original budget of some $90bn.

Gujarat is one of the most industrialised states in India, thus presenting high cargo potential for supply chain stakeholders. DIACL is much needed, as the state’s main international airport at Ahmedabad has already reached saturation point.

Vineet Malhotra, co-founder and director at Mumbai-based Kale Logistics Solutions, told The Loadstar Dholera and Navi Mumbai airports would play a vital role in enhancing the pace of cargo flow, particularly given their strategic proximity to seaports for potential multimodal synergies.

“The airport project (DIACL) is especially significant as Dholera is set to become a key semiconductor manufacturing hub,” Mr Malhotra said. “With multiple airports and an integrated cargo community ecosystem linking them, India is poised to strengthen its position as a global trade and logistics leader.”

There are already promising market indicators for logistics industry stakeholders to drive their investment plans. International air cargo volumes out of India were estimated to have soared 19% year on year in 2024, outpacing global and Asia-Pacific average growth rates, according to provisional data.