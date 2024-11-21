CNBC: Adani Group shares nosedive after chairman Gautam Adani charged with fraud in New York

CNBC: Tech SoftBank posts blowout quarterly gains at Vision Fund tech arm
CNBC reports: Japanese giant SoftBank logged a 608.5 billion yen ($3.96 billion) gain on its Vision ...
CNBC reports:
India’s Adani Group saw shares of its companies plunge Thursday after its billionaire chairman Gautam Adani was indicted in a New York federal court over his alleged involvement in an extensive bribery and fraud operation.
The 62-year-old billionaire and the seven other defendants have been accused of paying over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts that could generate more than $2 billion in profits.
The Indian group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises fell 23%, while the company in the eye of the storm Adani Green Energy tanked 18.95%. Adani Energy fell 20%.
Adani Power lost 14.48%, Adani Port’s share price dropped 20%, while the group’s retail arm Adani Wilmar shed 10%…
Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings
Back to work order sees Canadian ports reopen to a battle against backlogs
Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick
Hapag-Lloyd reveals rotation changes to Asia-Europe CGX service
Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia
Cosco to boost box fleet ahead of Trump tariffs and alliance shuffle
US and Mexico intermodal traffic surge too much for railways to swallow?
Delays at Mauritius transhipment hub spark box line congestion surcharges
US 'de minimis' rises its head again as shipments hit a billion a year
DSV Schenker – Herr Kuehne redux
DFDS to buy Ekol Logistics in acquisition u-turn
eVTOL drone project gets closer to flights carrying air cargo
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
