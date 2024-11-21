CNBC: Adani Group shares nosedive after chairman Gautam Adani charged with fraud in New York

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CNBC reports:

India’s Adani Group saw shares of its companies plunge Thursday after its billionaire chairman Gautam Adani was indicted in a New York federal court over his alleged involvement in an extensive bribery and fraud operation.

The 62-year-old billionaire and the seven other defendants have been accused of paying over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts that could generate more than $2 billion in profits.

The Indian group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises fell 23%, while the company in the eye of the storm Adani Green Energy tanked 18.95%. Adani Energy fell 20%. 

Adani Power lost 14.48%, Adani Port’s share price dropped 20%, while the group’s retail arm Adani Wilmar shed 10%…

To read the full post, please click here.

Now you may also want to read this: “Adani investor GQG Partners’ shares crash 25% — on pace for record loss after Gautam Adani’s indictment”.

And this: “Adani Group slams ‘baseless’ New York fraud and bribery charges“. 

