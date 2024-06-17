West Med transhipment tangle sees carriers eye Nador West port project
With the Red Sea crisis continuing to perpetuate congestion across key container hubs in the ...
TSLA: SEC VS MUSKAAPL: SUPPLIER UPSIDEWTC: UNDER PRESSURE AT RECORDSUPS: WEAKNESSGXO: NEW LOWGXO: INSIDER BUYDHL: LEADERSHIP CHANGES IN FORWARDINGTSLA: OVERWHELMING SUPPORTCHRW: SHORT INTERESTDHL: REFLECTING ON GUIDANCEDHL: EXPRESS FOCUSDHL: FORWARDING UPSIDEMAERSK: FAILED BOUNCEATSG: DOWN AGAINMAERSK: RATES JOY AND PAINR: INVESTOR DAY AND HIGHER RETURNS
TSLA: SEC VS MUSKAAPL: SUPPLIER UPSIDEWTC: UNDER PRESSURE AT RECORDSUPS: WEAKNESSGXO: NEW LOWGXO: INSIDER BUYDHL: LEADERSHIP CHANGES IN FORWARDINGTSLA: OVERWHELMING SUPPORTCHRW: SHORT INTERESTDHL: REFLECTING ON GUIDANCEDHL: EXPRESS FOCUSDHL: FORWARDING UPSIDEMAERSK: FAILED BOUNCEATSG: DOWN AGAINMAERSK: RATES JOY AND PAINR: INVESTOR DAY AND HIGHER RETURNS
Chittagong is facing a “huge” backlog of outbound containers ahead of the week-long Eid-related closure of factories.
Today’s Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest Muslim festival, has seen long queues of trucks waiting at the 19 inland container depots in Chittagong.
Depot workers and drivers began the religious holiday in the early hours.
Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association, said around 1,000 trucks, laden with outbound cargo, were waiting in depots to unload, containing about 14,000 teu of exports – more than double the usual circa-6,000 teu in the depots.
“The backlog has been created because exporters rushed to the depots with boxes ahead of their factory closures,” he said, adding that depots have been receiving 33% more trucks each day in advance of Eid.
“But the number of ships were the same during the period, thus the backlog,” he said, “I am hopeful that the congestion will go soon after the business reopens.”
There are nearly 50,00 empty containers in the depots, according to depot owners.
Chittagong often faces congestion. However, last week the government appointed IFC as a transaction advisor to study, design and negotiate with foreign companies on building a new container terminal.
It is planned to be 450 metres in length, with a berth depth of 10.5 metres. APM Terminals has proposed a $400m investment.
Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike
Blank sailings on the rise at Canadian ports as carriers fret over rail strike
Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts
Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage
Logistics players brace for US supply chain stress test as imports hit a high
ILA suspends contract talks over alleged automation at Mobile
Regional carriers dip toes in long-haul trades again as rates soar
East coast port strike looms larger as union takes a tough stance on wages
More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays
Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge
China boosts new-energy vehicle exports, sending them in boxes as tariffs loom
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article