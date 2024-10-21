Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / China Rail achieves record-breaking billion tonnes of rail freight in Q3

MAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENING

MAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENING

SONY DSC
By

China’s drive to get more volumes onto rail tracks continues to pay dividends, with China State Railway Group (CSRG) having handled a record-breaking 1bn tonnes in Q3.

CSRG reported a 3.8% year-on-year uptick in total rail freight volumes over the three months to October including around 9.6m teu of containerised cargo, 17.3% more than in the same period in 2023.

The strong growth in boxed trade comes on the back of a strong push for modal shift by the state.

Huang Jiangnan , director of the Qinzhou Port East Railway Station, of the Coastal Railway Co, said the operator had been working particularly hard “to facilitate the integrated and efficient operation of the sea-rail intermodal transportation”.

“Meanwhile, we’ve collaborated with customs authorities to continuously optimise operation links, reducing the average time spent inspecting a single container from 10 minutes to seven minutes,” he added.

Chinese operators have also benefited from the demand for capacity in and out of Russia since the country was cut off by western transport operators following its invasion of Ukraine.

Nor has that been the only boost Chinese rail volumes have experienced as a consequence of President Putin’s aggression, with demand for rail capacity on its burgeoning China-Caucus-Europe services having increased as western shippers seek to find ways to send goods around Russia.

Data from CSRG indicated that China-Europe rail freight volumes had continued 2023’s upward trajectory, recording an 11% year-on-year bounce in the latest data, covering the six months to 30 June, showing some 1.23m teu on China-Europe routes during the period, on more than 11,400 freight trains.

And subsequent monthly figures have shown little indication that this positive momentum is on the wane.

Check out this clip of JP Morgan’s Roula Jeha on the winners and losers in a fragmented world of trade

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China State Railway Group (CSRG) China-Europe rail Russian Railways (RZD) Georgia Russia Russia sanctions Russia-Ukraine War

    Most read news

    Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry

    Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms

    Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides

    A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports

    DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions

    Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services

    Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity

    Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes

    Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes

    Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta

    Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm

    Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete

    Box ship transits through Panama Canal hold steady, despite drought limits

    Congestion fears as box lines plan to dodge EU carbon tax with UK first-call 

    The Loadstar explains: onboard carbon capture and storage

    More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike