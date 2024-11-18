RZD losing out as demand for China-Europe rail freight capacity grows
Further opportunities are opening up for shippers seeking rail freight links between China and Europe ...
ODFL: GRI DISCLOSUREHD: INVENTORY RESERVATIONHD: PAYOUT CONFIRMEDFDX: YIELD AND LEADERSHIPDSV: ANOTHER BULL IN TOWNLOW: STEADY YIELDBA: JOB CUTS ON THE AGENDAMAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKET
ODFL: GRI DISCLOSUREHD: INVENTORY RESERVATIONHD: PAYOUT CONFIRMEDFDX: YIELD AND LEADERSHIPDSV: ANOTHER BULL IN TOWNLOW: STEADY YIELDBA: JOB CUTS ON THE AGENDAMAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKET
Russian Railways (RZD) will impose a near-14% tariff hike next month in a bid to offset significant investments over the coming years, including new locomotives.
The state-backed rail operator will raise tariffs by 13.8% from 1 December, and there are reports it will also up its container rates by 5% next year, with rates in Belarus set to rise by the same percentage.
The news comes at an awkward time for Russian rail providers, the country having experienced a massive loss in volumes due to war-induced sanctions.
And, with Russia’s capacity to service locomotives having declined – a loss of engineers to the front line and lubricants supplied by western firms, RZD has been forced into a wave of heavy expenses, not least another order for new locomotives, 500 this time.
Long-term, that may pay off, as RZD is ordering from new suppliers, which will wean it off its former dependence on western firms. However, it will not address the more pressing loss of western volumes, with operators using trans-Caspian routings and enjoying year-on-year surges in container volumes – China-Europe traffic has grown 1,400% this year.
One of the winners from RZD’s decline is Kazakh Railways (KTZ), which announced it had partnered with Azerbaijan to build a new intermodal terminal at the port of Alyat.
“KTZ continues to develop its terminal network abroad in accordance with the instructions of the head of state to strengthen the integration of Kazakhstan into existing international transport routes,” the Kazakh carrier said. “The project will serve to increase the volume of container trains on the China-Europe-China route, reduce delivery times and reduce the cost of transportation and transhipment.”
Check out today’s News in Brief podcast, with the latest strike news and a review of Tiaca’s ACF
Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada
Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers
Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings
CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea
Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill
Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'
Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick
French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up
The Flexport revival – narrowing losses, falling paper value
Air freight rates predicted to stay at altitude next year – for some trades
Kuehne + Nagel swoops on Tennessee drayage provider IMC Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article