By Alexander Whiteman 20/02/2025

Turkey is making further inroads in its efforts to become the main link in Asia-Europe rail freight, as more Chinese volumes pivot away from Russia towards the Middle Corridor.

Last month, The Loadstar reported that China was eyeing investing $60bn to help Turkey, straddling Asia and Europe, modernise its rail infrastructure – including plans to further electrify the network, build new domestic routes, and extend its high-speed network.

As part of that transformation, Turkey’s transport ministry ...

