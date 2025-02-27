Turkey upgrades rail freight network, eyeing more traffic from China
Turkey is making further inroads in its efforts to become the main link in Asia-Europe ...
Europe-bound Chinese rail freight is expected to become a whole lot more expensive as Beijing looks to address multiple looming economic crises.
Having spent years subsidising its rail freight network, with the intent of entrenching it as a legitimate alternative to the more dominant air and ocean cargo services, China’s government is reputedly lining up a faster-than-expected subsidy reduction.
One forwarder with operations across China and Europe told The Loadstar they were working with a presumption ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article