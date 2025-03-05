By Stuart Todd 05/03/2025

The Channel Tunnel, which opened more than 30 years ago as a major pathway for trade between the UK and continental Europe, remains significantly under-used for rail freight.

In 2023, just over 1,400 freight trains went through the tunnel – an average of only five per working day. Today, that average is down to four.

And the link’s operator, Getlink (formerly Groupe Eurotunnel), estimates this represents just 10% of the annual capacity available – one million tonnes, whereas the potential is estimated at ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN