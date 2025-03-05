Forwarders eyeing higher costs as China cuts subsidies for rail freight
Europe-bound Chinese rail freight is expected to become a whole lot more expensive as Beijing ...
The Channel Tunnel, which opened more than 30 years ago as a major pathway for trade between the UK and continental Europe, remains significantly under-used for rail freight.
In 2023, just over 1,400 freight trains went through the tunnel – an average of only five per working day. Today, that average is down to four.
And the link’s operator, Getlink (formerly Groupe Eurotunnel), estimates this represents just 10% of the annual capacity available – one million tonnes, whereas the potential is estimated at ...
