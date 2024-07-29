Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Rail freight round-up: Le Shuttle traffic falls; a loco lack in Russia; China-to-Europe rates rise

TSLA: BULL CALLKO: YIELD POWERDHL: NARRATIVE DHL: D-DAYBA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCHKNIN: CEO FIRESIDE CHATTFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEX

TSLA: BULL CALLKO: YIELD POWERDHL: NARRATIVE DHL: D-DAYBA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCHKNIN: CEO FIRESIDE CHATTFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEX

Russian Railways, St. Pet
© Vladimir Grigorev
By

Europe and Russia may be struggling, as far as rail freight goes, but there are signs that for China, things can only get better, according to The Loadstar‘s latest weekly rail round-up.

GetLink’s half-year results show its LeShuttle Freight services recorded a 4% drop in traffic for the six months to June, with just shy of 602,000 trucks using the service, compared with 624,435 in the period last year.

The operator claimed it had been “penalised by a weak economic environment in the UK and continuing fierce competition from ferry operators”.

Much of the H1 decline can be attributed to a weak first quarter, when truck numbers were down 6% year on year, but only 1% down in Q2. And if June numbers –falling 5%, YoY – are anything to go by, hopes of a second-half uptick may be short-lived.

Further east, there are indications Russia’s seemingly buoyant rail freight sector may be in trouble.h Railfreight.com reports deputy general director of Russian Railways (RZD) Dmitry Pegov is growing increasingly concerned over locomotive shortages.

Mr Pegov reportedly told local media that, by 2035, RZD would be 1,500 locomotives short, with domestic production capabilities ill-equipped to meet the demand for new trains.

His comments come at a difficult time for Russian operators which, while having seen buoyant figures over the past year. following the sanctions-induced turn towards China, have become worried at being usurped in the international markets they were forced to leave.

Furthermore, as reported by The Loadstar in March, a lack of lube has left RZD short on at least 50,000 train services, with delays and suspensions having doubled since 2022.

Not everyone seems to be struggling, however, rates for China Europe services have climbed 10% in the past fortnight, according to quotations seen by The Loadstar.

Average rates being offered by Chinese forwarders on services to Europe have passed $10,000 per 20ft container, with some services being quoted at prices of more than $12,000.

Last week, rates seen by The Loadstar for China to Europe were around $8,000/teu for services departing from central China, while from east coast cities they hovered around the $9,400 mark.

 

Looking for a quick recap of last week’s supply-chain news? Listen to the recent episode of The Loadstar Podcast News in Brief: 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Getlink Railfreight Russian Railways (RZD) Czech Republic European Commission European Investment Bank trans-European networks (TEN-T)

    Most read news

    Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues

    Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue

    K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines

    Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall

    'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike

    New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo

    Maersk Frankfurt heads for open water as container fire subsides

    'Kick-ass' DSV beats Kuehne to the punch

    Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub

    Trump tariffs could spark 'global trade war', warns industry think-tank

    Deutsche Bahn to cut 30,000 jobs after first-half loss

    DB chief praises Schenker H1 performance amid group's poor results

    Bolloré bounce boosts CMA CGM Q2 revenues, but job worries persist

    Contract logistics the star performer as DSV unveils mixed Q2 results

    Cargo vessels sink as Typhoon Gaemi sweeps across Taiwan

    'Doomsday scenario' for forwarders just a post-Covid rate drop blip