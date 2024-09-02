DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade
Under threat of being gazumped by private equity specialist CVC in its bid to acquire ...
FDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGEDAMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECT
FDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGEDAMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECT
Russian Railway’s (RZD) August freight volumes dropped 6% year on year, as staff shortages and troubles with its rolling stock continued to make themselves felt.
Writing on Telegram, the carrier noted that total loaded volumes for the month amounted to a little over 97 million tonnes, with year-to-date volumes also having decreased by close to 4%, compared with the eight months to September 2023.
The shortfall comes despite heightened demand for capacity, with the drop seemingly tied to the carrier’s inability to run some services or keep some locomotives operating.
Earlier this year it was reported that a lack of lubricants had left RZD some 50,000 train services short, while many of its engineers were being conscripted into the war effort, further hindering its capacity to meet the spike in demand following the onset of war in 2022 and Russian shippers being cut off from western air, ocean and rail capacity by sanctions.
As a result, Russian shippers turned in their droves to RZD’s box services linking to countries that had not imposed sanctions, including China, and while those volumes continue to grow, the carrier’s capacity to meet them is being increasingly hobbled.
And it is now having to contend with repercussions from the Ukrainian counter-invasion.
Long-term, the loss of staff to the war continues to make itself felt, but RZD has reportedly been working on securing locomotives and wagons domestically to leave it less beholden to spare parts from western-based companies.
Check out today’s News in Brief podcast
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'
Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Bust-to-boom-to-bust: the cyclicality of air cargo growth patterns
Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'progressing steadily toward full restoration'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article