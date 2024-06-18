Challenge Group will rethink India plan if B777 deal fails

Airlines make freighter and aircraft capacity moves
There has been a raft of freighter and aircraft news this week, as airlines work ...
GXO: BOTTOM FISHING DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEPEP: RATIONALISATIONMAERSK: DOWNSIDE RISKAAPL: FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS ON THE RADARXOM: LEGAL DISPUTEEXPD: INSIDER SALETFII: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDCHRW: TRIUMPH FINANCIAL PARTNERSHIPTSLA: SEC VS MUSKAAPL: SUPPLIER UPSIDEWTC: UNDER PRESSURE AT RECORDSUPS: WEAKNESSGXO: NEW LOWGXO: INSIDER BUY
GXO: BOTTOM FISHING DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEPEP: RATIONALISATIONMAERSK: DOWNSIDE RISKAAPL: FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS ON THE RADARXOM: LEGAL DISPUTEEXPD: INSIDER SALETFII: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDCHRW: TRIUMPH FINANCIAL PARTNERSHIPTSLA: SEC VS MUSKAAPL: SUPPLIER UPSIDEWTC: UNDER PRESSURE AT RECORDSUPS: WEAKNESSGXO: NEW LOWGXO: INSIDER BUY
Challenge Group sounds increasingly frustrated with its attempts to buy 777s for conversion from India’s Jet Airways. Challenge subsidiary Ace Aviation has filed a complaint with a tribunal court in Mumbai, which hears the case today. Challenge Group CEO Eshel Heffetz told India’s Business Standard that the group had deposited $5.6m for five aircraft – three in Mumbai and two in Delhi – but claims there have been significant delays; nothing has happened for two years. In the meantime, it is uncertain what condition the aircraft are in. Challenge has said it would have to consider whether “India is the right market for us”, pointing to a lack of confidence in the system.
Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts
Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage
East coast port strike looms larger as union takes a tough stance on wages
Atlas Air suffers third aircraft incident this month, closing Hong Kong runway
More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays
Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge
China boosts new-energy vehicle exports, sending them in boxes as tariffs loom
DHL Global Forwarding announces changes at the top in Europe
FedEx to shed up to 2,000 posts in European consolidation
'At least 65 countries' now affected as Houthi Red Sea attacks continue
Indian exporters face new surcharges as capacity to Europe tightens
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article