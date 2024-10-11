Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Challenge Group sources new aircraft as Jet's 777s remain elusive

Amsterdam 777 Jet Airways
© Studioportosabbia
By

Challenge Group has found another aircraft for its early February conversion slot, as it continues to struggle to get its hands on Jet Airways’ three 777s.

Despite paying $5.6m two years ago to secure the Jet aircraft, the deal has not closed and Challenge has not been allowed to examine its purchase. Challenge told Business Standard it was keen to put more capacity into India, but the delays were starting to jeopardise its plans. The case has gone to a tribunal, and Challenge said it hoped to have secured the aircraft before its next conversion slot, later in 2025.

