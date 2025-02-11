By Keith Mwanalushi 11/02/2025

Ethiopian, along with other airlines, could benefit after De Havilland of Canada (DHC) said it was making progress in refining its Dash 8-400 freighter, using large cargo door (F-LCD) conversion kits, ahead of certification this year.

“We have finalised an optional configuration that offers the ability to load a ninth LD3 container,” DHC’s director of sales, James Bosse, told The Loadstar.

DHC unveiled plans for F-LCD conversions at Farnborough in 2022 alongside a proposal from Ethiopian Airlines for up to four kits. However, little information has surfaced since then.

Ethiopian has around 31 Dash 8-400s, which makes it a significant partner for DHC on freighter conversion opportunities, including feedstock for converting older aircraft to freighters.

Talks were thought to be in progress to see a significant number of the carrier’s -400s enter conversion programmes, potentially setting up those capabilities locally. A report last year by Cargo Facts seemed to confirm this – or at least, in part. It said the modifications would be undertaken at the DHC facility in Calgary, and Ethiopian would offer the capability and modification for customers at its MRO facility in Addis Ababa.

DHC’s Mr Bosse didn’t mention Ethiopian, but said the Dash 8 “continued to transform regional aviation and deliver immeasurable community and economic impacts”.

According to DHC, the F-LCD configuration is particularly suitable for hub-and-spoke network carriers and major logistics operators, and ideally suited for interline transfers of containers from other aircraft within an operator’s network.

Mr Bosse suggested the market response to cargo conversions for the Dash 8 remained very strong, largely due to “its reliability and lifespan”.

With ATR now discontinuing the development of its STOL programme, he believes those capabilities are still a critical requirement for carriers in many regions, including Africa, where operators are looking to either develop or expand air services, especially to remote locations.

“There is no question that our STOL capabilities are an operational advantage,” claimed Mr Bosse.

While converted aircraft often have a lower resale value than dedicated freighters, there is little evidence to show this is a deterrent to airlines – as some industry reports suggest. However, the industry is carefully considering the cost-effectiveness and demand for such conversions.

“Ultimately, the market will determine the residual value of these aircraft,” added Mr Bosse.

So far, Ethiopian remains the most notable customer for the F-LCD, with up to four conversion kits. In 2023, Peru’s ATSA signed up for one LCD conversion, the first order in the South American market. Reportedly, DHC has secured orders for the QC variant, and discussions with lessors for all variants “are ongoing”. It’s likely that the leasing community will wait to see more operator activity before committing to the new conversions.

The LCD measures approximately 2.8 by 1.8 metres. Stats from DHC show the aircraft is equipped to handle standard unit load devices (ULDs), including container types from LD1s to LD4s. Notably, it can accommodate up to eight LD3 containers.