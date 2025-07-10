Yang Ming eyes services to east coast South America ports
Yang Ming chairman Tsai Feng-ming said today the Taiwanese mainline operator was considering expanding to ...
Avianca Cargo is boosting its capacity and reach through a mix of internal and external expansion: it is adding two A330 freighters to its fleet and leveraging outbound capacity of other carriers’ freighters to South America.
The two aircraft have been delivered ...
European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again
Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg
Two killed after Houthi attacks resume on merchant ships
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific
Amazon wanted to partner, then copied our air cargo strategy, claims start-up
Taiwanese shipping lines set to profit from proposed Vietnam tariff deal
Soft airfreight market casts doubt over H2 peak
