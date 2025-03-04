By Keith Mwanalushi 04/03/2025

IBA’s latest freighter market data has revealed that aircraft conversions have declined, while feedstock prices remain high on certain platforms.

The aviation advisory firm reported strong year-on-year growth in cargo-tonne km (CTK) last year, with demand rising 11.3% above 2023 and 7.5% above pre-pandemic levels.

And IBA expects that high demand to continue this year, albeit bringing softer growth, with CTKs increasing around 5%.

As anticipated, conversion activity reduced last year, compared with 2023. A321 P2F conversions initially had strong values, but have ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN