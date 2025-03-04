Converted De Havilland Dash-8 freighter eyes new lease of life
Ethiopian, along with other airlines, could benefit after De Havilland of Canada (DHC) said it ...
IBA’s latest freighter market data has revealed that aircraft conversions have declined, while feedstock prices remain high on certain platforms.
The aviation advisory firm reported strong year-on-year growth in cargo-tonne km (CTK) last year, with demand rising 11.3% above 2023 and 7.5% above pre-pandemic levels.
And IBA expects that high demand to continue this year, albeit bringing softer growth, with CTKs increasing around 5%.
As anticipated, conversion activity reduced last year, compared with 2023. A321 P2F conversions initially had strong values, but have ...
