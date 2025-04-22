News in Brief Podcast | Week 16 | Front-loading and cancelled shipments
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
Feedstock is beginning to percolate back into the freighter conversion sector after a year of delay, with Airbus confident the market is perking up.
Speaking to The Loadstar in Dubai on the sidelines of IATA’s World Cargo Symposium (WCS)last week, head of freighter marketing at the French aircraft manufacturer Crawford Hamilton said it was a good sign in an otherwise uncertain moment.
Mr Hamilton said Airbus saw no need to revise earlier predictions for growth over ...
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts
Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Nuclear-powered containerships may be hitting the water sooner than we think
Hongkong Post suspends services to 'unreasonable' and 'bullying' US
White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific
Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Business case for commercial use of the Beluga 'was not there', says Airbus
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article