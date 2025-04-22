Receive FREE Newsletter
Freighter conversion market 'perking up', says bullish Airbus

Airbus A330 200F Foto 13125988 Airbus © Evolution1088 Dreamstime.com
© Evolution1088 Dreamstime.com
By

Feedstock is beginning to percolate back into the freighter conversion sector after a year of delay, with Airbus confident the market is perking up.

Speaking to The Loadstar in Dubai on the sidelines of IATA’s World Cargo Symposium (WCS)last week, head of freighter marketing at the French aircraft manufacturer Crawford Hamilton said it was a good sign in an otherwise uncertain moment.

Mr Hamilton said Airbus saw no need to revise earlier predictions for growth over ...

    Topics

    Airbus Boeing freighter conversions Full freighter IATA WCS 2025

