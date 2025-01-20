By Alex Lennane 20/01/2025

7 Air, a start-up US cargo carrier, is one step nearer services taking off after the Department of Transportation “tentatively” approved its planned operations.

With two 737-800Fs under lease and two more expected in its first year of operations, 7 Air has proposed all-cargo charter operations primarily from its Miami hub to the 48 contiguous states, South America, the Caribbean, Mexico, Canada and Alaska.

Owned by Xtreme Group, which also has subsidiaries in maintenance, leasing and MRO, as well as 7 Air Cargo, an airfreight forwarder and consolidator, 7 Air has been deemed financially able to operate an airline.

Since it was formed in October 2021, it reported net losses of $1.27m and $1.6m in 2022 and 2023, with losses of $3.88m for the nine months to 30 September 2024. While it has assets of just $207, 451 and liabilities of $1.66m, total pre-operating expenses are expected to amount to $8.27m. The first year of operations are likely to cost some $16.96m, while 7 Air has an $8m line of credit available.

“To meet the department’s financial fitness test, we estimate that 7 Air will require approximately $6.51m in positive working capital or other available funds,” noted the DoT in last week’s filing.

It added that while it tentatively approved the certification, it would give interested parties an opportunity to protest.

Meanwhile Mexican start-up Awesome Cargo has launched twice-weekly operations between Mexico City, Los Angeles and Zhengzhou (CGO) with its A330F. It also has an A330 under conversion and another due to deliver.

CEO Luis Ramos noted on social media: “We have exported Mexican live lobsters (blue, yellow, red) into CGO for the first time in the airport’s history. Additionally, we showcased Mexican berries, cherries, avocados, and tequila. This dual airport hub will increase Mexican exports to China and beyond.”

In Europe, Challenge Group has leased two 777-300ERSF “big twin” freighters from Aercap, the first operator in Europe to introduce the type.

At a ceremony to launch the aircraft operations, CEO Yossi Shoukroun said: “The registration of the first-ever B777-300ERSF converted freighters in Europe under the 9H AOC is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. These aircraft, with their unparalleled capabilities, will enable us to meet the growing demands of global trade and reinforce our position as a key enabler in the supply chain.”

Meanwhile, Maersk Air Cargo has taken another step towards certification in the UK, where, last week, it registered a 767-200. The aircraft, which had been in the Danish fleet, was transferred from Billund to Shannon last month. Maersk has not said when it will begin operations.

And Bulgaria’s Compass Cargo Airlines has taken delivery of two 747-400ERFs from sister company AirACT, according to CH Aviation. The carrier already operates one 747-400F and four 737-800SFs, offering ACMI, CMI and charter services.

Elsewhere, Royal Air Maroc has launched new routes to São Paulo and Toronto from Casablanca. It already serves the Americas, with operations to Montreal, New York, Washington and Miami. The São Paulo route will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, returning on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

M Yassine Berrada, VP Cargo at Royal Air Maroc, said: “This direct service supports trade growth not only between our two nations but also opens doors to broader opportunities in West Africa, Turkey, and the Middle East via our CMN hub.”

Finally, in Asia, Air China Cargo has said it planned to add five A330-200P2Fs and five 777-200Fs to its fleet by the end of 2025 and 2026 respectively, according to Caixin.