Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Air China Cargo plans IPO to raise funds to increase freighter fleet

CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL

CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL

Air China Cargo - Boeing 747 freighter inflight
By

Air China Cargo is planning a ¥12bn ($1.65bn) IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to expand its freighter fleet, among other plans.

The carrier’s cargo arm issued its listing prospectus on Wednesday, detailing plans to use ¥8.5bn ($1.17bn) of the proceeds to buy freighters and spare engines and to facilitate digitalisation. The remainder will be used as working capital.

Air China Cargo, which hass 12 freighters – nine B777Fs and three B747-400Fs – also carries belly cargo in all Air China passenger aircraft. The company has appointed CITIC Securities to oversee plans to issue 1.32bn shares prior to any over-allotment.

Established in 2003, Beijing-headquartered Air China Cargo’s network covers six continents, with flights from China to Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Liege, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and elsewhere in Asia.

Currently, the Chinese government, through China National Aviation Holding Corp, is Air China Cargo’s largest shareholder, with a 45% stake, followed by Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, and Cathay Pacific Cargo, with stakes of 15% and 12.24%, respectively.

Air China Cargo disclosed in its prospectus that, after its net profit of ¥4.34bn ($681.32m) in 2021, due to increased demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic, its earnings fell to ¥3.11bn and ¥1.15bn ($162.43m) in 2022 and 2023, respectively, as air freight levels normalised.

It said: “As the air cargo market gradually normalised, the company’s service fees and cargo volumes have also decreased accordingly, resulting in declining revenue. The reduced profits are also due to increases in costs such as fuel, labour, depreciation and take-off and landing costs.”

Air China Cargo added that its base is in Beijing, which has a substantially lower cargo volume than Shanghai Pudong International Airport. While smartphone makers Apple, Huawei and OPPO were its main customers during the pandemic, the return to normality in ocean shipping from 2022 ate away at demand for costlier air freight.

Air China Cargo remains optimistic, however, that rising e-commerce sales will result in higher earnings, going forward. It said: “The growth of China’s manufacturing industry, e-commerce and cold chain logistics markets has resulted in a generally upward trend in air freight and mail.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Air China Cargo Initial public offerings Birmingham Bournemouth Airport China-UK European Cargo IAG Cargo The e-commerce equation Virgin Atlantic Cargo

    Most read news

    Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases

    Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability

    New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics

    Removing de minimis no 'silver bullet' as ecommerce traffic floods into EU

    Indian port strikes threat ends as labour agreement gets the green light

    Five ways real-time freight intelligence drives ROI in tender negotiations – and beyond

    Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore

    ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment

    Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns

    MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier 

    Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo

    US ports and intermodal players are geared up to handle volume surges

    Opening for MSC as CMA CGM pulls out of Hamburg terminal project?

    As tariffs loom, air freight forwarders ponder the chances of a happy new year

    Air India inks deal for another 100 aircraft as it eyes booming domestic market

    U-turn for ocean rates in car-carrier charter market as exports level off