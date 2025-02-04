Ferrari Group announces part IPO on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

By LoadstarEditorial 04/02/2025

Italian owned luxury logistics specialist Ferrari Group has revealed plans to undertake sell 25% of its shares in an initial public offering on Amsterdam’s stock exchange. In the year ended 2023, it posted revenues of €333m and an adjusted EBITDA of €90m, with a margin of 27%.

“Customers of the group include global luxury brands, high-end watchmakers, jewellery manufacturers and distributors, diamond dealers, precious stone producers and private clients,” it said in its prospectus and added that its sole focus on high-value goods meant its margins are higher than traditional freight forwarders: “The group typically achieves higher operating profitability (22% in 2023) than a typical freight forwarder (12% in 2023).”

