Ferrari Group announces part IPO on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

XPO: DOUBLE DUTCH HUBHLAG: GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLESDSV: NET WORKING CAPITALDSV: BOARD CHANGES VIEWDSV: DSV: SCHENKER APPROVAL TIMELINEDSV: VOLUME DEVELOPMENT DSV: SCHENKER DUE DILIGENCE DSV: QUESTIONS START DSV: SCHENKER APPROVALS UPDATEDSV: CFO REMARKSDSV: CONTRACT LOGISTICS UNIT NEEDS TO MATCH VOLUME AND CAPACITYDSV: WEAK IN ROADDSV: SEA VOLUMES DSV: CEO REMARKS DSV: CONF CALL STARTING WMT: ALL-TIME HIGHKNIN: DSV UPDATE READ-ACROSSDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS DSV: TRADING UPDATE FIRST REACTION

By

Italian owned luxury logistics specialist Ferrari Group has revealed plans to undertake sell 25% of its shares in an initial public offering on Amsterdam’s stock exchange. In the year ended 2023, it posted revenues of €333m and an adjusted EBITDA of €90m, with a margin of 27%.

“Customers of the group include global luxury brands, high-end watchmakers, jewellery manufacturers and distributors, diamond dealers, precious stone producers and private clients,” it said in its prospectus and added that its sole focus on high-value goods meant its margins are higher than traditional freight forwarders: “The group typically achieves higher operating profitability (22% in 2023) than a typical freight forwarder (12% in 2023).”

You can read more here.

