Oman plans partial IPO of Asyad Shipping

By LoadstarEditorial 04/02/2025

PRESS RELEASE: The Omani government has announced plans to partially float its state-owned shipping company Asyad Shipping on the Muscat Stock Exchange. The firm is mostly involved in tanker and dry bulkl shipping – over 90 ships serving the oil, coal and gas shippers – as well as five container ships and majority stakes in the country’s ports, including the container transshipment facility at Salalah that it operates in conjunction with APM Terminals.

According to media reports, the subscription period is due to begin this month with an initial public listing currently slated for March.

The prospectus can be found here.