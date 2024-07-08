Ceva Logistics welcomes Bolloré Logistics, unites under one brand

By LoadstarEditorial 08/07/2024

CEVA and Bolloré Logistics will move forward under one unified brand — CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics and Bolloré Logistics will move forward under one unified brand—CEVA Logistics—in offering a breadth of services in air, ocean, ground and rail transport, contract logistics, finished vehicle logistics, project logistics and customs solutions. Already underway, CEVA expects to complete the rebranding process by the end of 2024.

CEVA Logistics is gaining significant scale and industry experience, particularly in air and ocean freight management, thanks to the addition of Bolloré Logistics, who was acquired by CEVA’s parent company, the CMA CGM Group, on Feb. 29, 2024.

As a leading global logistics provider, CEVA generated pro forma 2023 revenue of $20.2 billion by transporting 1.9 million TEUs of ocean freight, 800,000 tons of air freight and managing 11.7 million square meters of warehouse space—all thanks to its 110,000 global employees.

New organization designed to maximize performance, customer satisfaction

CEVA Logistics will welcome Bolloré Logistics into its new product-driven organizational model. Recently announced, the new vertical structure reinforces the company’s ability to offer consistent global services to its customers across the breadth of its product offering. With a vertical alignment of its product teams down to the local level, CEVA expects improved product development and operational excellence. The vertically aligned product teams are expected to accelerate CEVA’s ability to engineer new solutions and then apply them more quickly to customer challenges across all geographies.



In addition, CEVA is combining its Air and Ocean operations in order to capitalize on best practices and technology investments, notably in finalizing its implementation of CargoWise.