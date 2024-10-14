Boeing delays 777 deliveries and axes 767F production

By Alex Lennane 14/10/2024

As indicated in The Loadstar last week, problems at Boeing will mean freighter orders will go to the back of the queue. Boeing has said it will push back its first 777-8F deliveries, as well as ending production of the 767F.

It will also cut 17,000 staff.

President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said customers should not expect 777-9s before 2026; and no 777-8Fs before 2028, citing a “difficult position” for the business. “It’s hard to overstate the challenges we face.”

CH Aviation reports.