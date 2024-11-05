Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Seven-week strike at Boeing finally ends

boeing 787 dreamstime_m_37741772
© Evolution1088
By

The seven-week strike at Boeing, that has exacerbated its already challenging production schedules, has finally come to a close. While airlines will be relieved, not everyone is happy, reports AP. “We were threatened by a company that was crippled, dying, bleeding on the ground, and us as one of the biggest unions in the country couldn’t even extract two-thirds of our demands from them. This is humiliating,” said one worker. 

Nevertheless, Boeing’s immediate woes are over – for now. 

