Seven-week strike at Boeing finally ends

By Alex Lennane 05/11/2024

The seven-week strike at Boeing, that has exacerbated its already challenging production schedules, has finally come to a close. While airlines will be relieved, not everyone is happy, reports AP. “We were threatened by a company that was crippled, dying, bleeding on the ground, and us as one of the biggest unions in the country couldn’t even extract two-thirds of our demands from them. This is humiliating,” said one worker.

Nevertheless, Boeing’s immediate woes are over – for now.