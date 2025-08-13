CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit
CMA CGM’s employees in its South Korea office have gone on strike for increments and ...
Some 6,000 tonnes of Air Canada Cargo volumes face uncertainty due to a cessation of operations in 72 hours following a lockout of its flight attendants represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
CUPE announced that after nine months “of [Air Canada] delaying at ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article