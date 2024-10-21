Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Emirates orders five more 777Fs, as Boeing strike looks set to end

MAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENING

MAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENING

emirates 777f
By

Emirates has announced a freighter order – and perhaps surprisingly, given current news, has opted for five more 777Fs.

It now has 14 awaiting delivery from Boeing between now and the end of 2026.

The carrier has also extended its leases on four 777Fs with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, which will give it a fleet of 21 by the end of 2026, a significant expansion from its current 11. It added that it also planned to convert 10 passenger 777-300ERs into freighters.

But it’s not all over for Airbus. Emirates said it planned to make a decision by the end of this year on the make-up of its freighter fleet for 2028/29 and beyond, with the B777-8F and A350-1000F as contenders.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “We’re investing in new freighter aircraft to meet surging demand and provide our customers around the world with even more flexibility, connectivity and options to leverage market opportunity.

“Demand for Emirates’ air cargo services has been booming. This reflects Dubai’s growing prominence as a preferred and trusted global logistics hub, and also the success of Emirates SkyCargo’s bespoke solutions that address the needs of shippers in different industry sectors.”

The news came as Boeing looked set to have found a solution to its labour issues: workers have tentatively scheduled a vote for Wednesday on a new deal that could see the end of the month-long strike.

Boeing is thought to have offed a 35% pay rise, which, said the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, was “worthy of consideration”.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    777F Boeing Emirates Emirates SkyCargo Airbus SAF United Airlines

    Most read news

    Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry

    Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms

    Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides

    A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports

    DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions

    Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services

    Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity

    Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes

    Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes

    Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta

    Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm

    Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete

    Box ship transits through Panama Canal hold steady, despite drought limits

    Congestion fears as box lines plan to dodge EU carbon tax with UK first-call 

    The Loadstar explains: onboard carbon capture and storage

    More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike