By Alex Lennane 21/10/2024

Emirates has announced a freighter order – and perhaps surprisingly, given current news, has opted for five more 777Fs.

It now has 14 awaiting delivery from Boeing between now and the end of 2026.

The carrier has also extended its leases on four 777Fs with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, which will give it a fleet of 21 by the end of 2026, a significant expansion from its current 11. It added that it also planned to convert 10 passenger 777-300ERs into freighters.

But it’s not all over for Airbus. Emirates said it planned to make a decision by the end of this year on the make-up of its freighter fleet for 2028/29 and beyond, with the B777-8F and A350-1000F as contenders.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “We’re investing in new freighter aircraft to meet surging demand and provide our customers around the world with even more flexibility, connectivity and options to leverage market opportunity.

“Demand for Emirates’ air cargo services has been booming. This reflects Dubai’s growing prominence as a preferred and trusted global logistics hub, and also the success of Emirates SkyCargo’s bespoke solutions that address the needs of shippers in different industry sectors.”

The news came as Boeing looked set to have found a solution to its labour issues: workers have tentatively scheduled a vote for Wednesday on a new deal that could see the end of the month-long strike.

Boeing is thought to have offed a 35% pay rise, which, said the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, was “worthy of consideration”.