Emirates set to decide on which new freighter to order within weeks
Emirates SkyCargo’s plan to triple its cargo fleet by 2030 will see a decision on ...
MAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENING
MAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENING
Emirates has announced a freighter order – and perhaps surprisingly, given current news, has opted for five more 777Fs.
It now has 14 awaiting delivery from Boeing between now and the end of 2026.
The carrier has also extended its leases on four 777Fs with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, which will give it a fleet of 21 by the end of 2026, a significant expansion from its current 11. It added that it also planned to convert 10 passenger 777-300ERs into freighters.
But it’s not all over for Airbus. Emirates said it planned to make a decision by the end of this year on the make-up of its freighter fleet for 2028/29 and beyond, with the B777-8F and A350-1000F as contenders.
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “We’re investing in new freighter aircraft to meet surging demand and provide our customers around the world with even more flexibility, connectivity and options to leverage market opportunity.
“Demand for Emirates’ air cargo services has been booming. This reflects Dubai’s growing prominence as a preferred and trusted global logistics hub, and also the success of Emirates SkyCargo’s bespoke solutions that address the needs of shippers in different industry sectors.”
The news came as Boeing looked set to have found a solution to its labour issues: workers have tentatively scheduled a vote for Wednesday on a new deal that could see the end of the month-long strike.
Boeing is thought to have offed a 35% pay rise, which, said the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, was “worthy of consideration”.
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm
Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article