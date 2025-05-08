By Alex Lennane 08/05/2025

Maersk Air Cargo ditched some of its less-profitable customers, a move which saw its airfreight volumes fall 19% year on year, it said today when announcing its Q1 results.

“We took targeted actions to replace those businesses to focus on margin in favour of revenue,” said CEO Vincent Clerc this morning.

“EBIT margin remains the priority, even if this has to come at the expense of some revenue growth for a while, as we saw with the rebasing of middle-mile and ...

